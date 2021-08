Fehlt are a five-piece hailing from Leeds, UK, who have been making dissonant indie rock for a few years now. The group are led by singer and songwriter Ewan Barr (previously of Dose) and also includes Will Shuttleworth (guitar), Ben Udin (drums), Adam Rundle (bass) and Anna Patterson (violin). The band's sound is discordant but melodic, with interlocking spidery guitar parts that spin out from a similar universe as Omni and Preoccupations. While their name might make some think of a much-revered UK cult band from the '80s, Barr says it's actually “a rough German translation of ‘The Missing’, taken from a personal favourite Deerhunter track," and that "it just stood out as a name that would sit coherently with the sonics and artwork for the band.”