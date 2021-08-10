Championship Buccaneers giving newcomers a leg up on development

Fournette gained two yards on two carries in Saturday's preseason loss to the Bengals. All three of the Bucs' top running backs (Fournette, Ronald Jones and former Bengal Giovani Bernard) saw snaps on Tampa Bay's first possession of the night while Tom Brady was under center, and all three quickly came out of the game afterward, offering little clarity on how coach Bruce Arians plans to deploy the trio come Week 1. Fournette came up big in the team's postseason run to the Super Bowl, but if his regular-season usage last year is any indication, Arians will alternately ride the hot hand and stick someone in his doghouse, making it difficult to predict which RB might go off in any given week.