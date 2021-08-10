Cancel
Championship Buccaneers giving newcomers a leg up on development

By David_Harrison
bucsnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the last two classes of the Pro Football Hall of Fame freshly enshrined we’ve spent the weekend hearing about how important mentoring has been for NFL greats like Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety, John Lynch. On Monday, we heard from one veteran who has been mentoring one of the newest...

NFLhernandosun.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers open up training camp looking to defend Super Bowl LV win

TAMPA- The road to Los Angeles starts now and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to win the franchise’s third world championship and repeat. That road begins in training camp, as players are all now reporting to One Buc Place for practices leading into the preseason, which will play out a little differently this season. The usual NFL preseason would feature four games, but the NFL and NFLPA agreed upon approving the addition of one more regular season game and decreasing the preseason by a game. Now every team will play 17 games and it will be an 18-week regular season in 2021 and beyond.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers open up playbook with new back

The Buccaneers made a perfect free agent addition when they signed veteran running back Giovani Bernard to pair with Tom Brady. We’ve heard it a thousand times. The Buccaneers brought everyone back- “all 22 starters.” And then some. Defense is loaded. Offense is going to be better. But you know...
NFLbucsnation.com

Five standouts from Buccaneers’ 19-14 preseason loss to Bengals

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers made their 2021 preseason debut on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium, falling 19-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was very much your typical preseason opener, with only a few snaps from the starters, plenty of mistakes, a bundle of turnovers and loads of penalties.
NFLbucsnation.com

Antonio Brown continues to shine at Buccaneers camp

There was a time when many believed that Antonio Brown wouldn’t play another down in the NFL. Now, he’s rapidly becoming a fan favorite and one of the leaders in targets during training camp. Yes, it feels like the media is talking about AB around the clock, but if thing continue trending like they are it very well could become one of the feel good stories of the 2021 season.
NFLbucsnation.com

Preseason plans for the Bucs taking shape

The 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be taking the field in less than a week as the Cincinnati Bengals come to town on Saturday. With an abbreviated preseason slate, many are curious as to how coaches will approach the games this year given that they lose one game before the official season begins.
NFLbucsnation.com

Buccaneers’ Joe Tryon a dark horse rookie of the year candidate?

After winning Super Bowl LV and subsequently bringing almost everyone on their roster back for 2021, the Buccaneers had the luxury of drafting for depth and the future back in April. So, with the No. 32 overall pick, they selected edge rusher Joe Tryon out of the University of Washington.
NFLbucsnation.com

Buccaneers release depth chart ahead of first preseason game

The Buccaneers will have all the starters from their Super Bowl roster returning and hitting the field for them in 2021. So it’s no surprise their first depth of the new season heading into their first preseason game this Saturday against the Bengals contains no surprises. The depth chart is...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Buccaneers, Saints

49ers DE Arden Key said after Sunday’s practice that he was happy about being waived from the Raiders, while adding that he “wanted to get out of there.”. “I definitely wanted to get out of there,” Key said, via David Lombardi of The Athletic. “I was more happy than surprised (about being waived). But hey, I got what I wanted.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: 3 newcomers to watch in the preseason opener

We’re all excited to see the returners take the field for the Buccaneers after winning the Super Bowl, but the newcomers are also worth keeping an eye on. The Buccaneers are taking the field against another NFL team for the first time since winning the Super Bowl. The roster remains intact due to some extremely impressive offseason moves by the front office, and seeing Tom Brady take the field again with the rest of the team will truly signify the return of football.
NFLbucsnation.com

The Crow’s Nest: Preseason against the Bengals, Brady on Trask, and repeating

Hear what Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had to say about the development of rookie Kyle Trask. Trask will be Brady's backup this season. Can Tom Brady and Co. be even better in 2021 than they were last season? Judy Battista checks in with GM Jason Licht, coach Bruce Arians and others at Bucs camp, where making the unlikely a reality seems like it's become the norm.
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Cameo in preseason opener

Fournette gained two yards on two carries in Saturday's preseason loss to the Bengals. All three of the Bucs' top running backs (Fournette, Ronald Jones and former Bengal Giovani Bernard) saw snaps on Tampa Bay's first possession of the night while Tom Brady was under center, and all three quickly came out of the game afterward, offering little clarity on how coach Bruce Arians plans to deploy the trio come Week 1. Fournette came up big in the team's postseason run to the Super Bowl, but if his regular-season usage last year is any indication, Arians will alternately ride the hot hand and stick someone in his doghouse, making it difficult to predict which RB might go off in any given week.
NFLABC Action News

Blaine Gabbert continues to lock down the backup QB role for Buccaneers

TAMPA — The reigning Super Bowl Champions had a very busy offseason. The Buccaneers had a boat parade, a visit to the White House, and a Super Bowl ring ceremony. Back-up quarterback Blaine Gabbert's offseason was even busier. The 31-year-old also got married. Gabbert said the last few months went...
NFLbucsnation.com

Preseason Game 1 Open Thread: Buccaneers vs. Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are beginning their preseason at home as they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals from Raymond James Stadium. Strong storms have been moving through Tampa all afternoon which means field conditions will not be great. This will most likely cause head coach Bruce Arians to change his approach on how long he’ll play several starters.
NFLYardbarker

Buccaneers vs. Bengals: Who's Out for Tampa Bay?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not release an inactive list ahead of the team's first preseason game of the 2021 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, as they are not required for preseason play. That being said, a handful of Buccaneers will not dress for game one. Center Robert Hainsey, safety...
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Makes token appearance Saturday

Bernard didn't get a carry but caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Bengals. All three of the Bucs' top running backs (Bernard, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones) saw snaps on Tampa Bay's first possession of the night while Tom Brady was under center, and all three quickly came out of the game afterward, offering little clarity on how coach Bruce Arians plans to deploy the trio come Week 1. Bernard was Cincy's long-time third-down back before heading to Tampa Bay as a free agent, and while he's expected to fill a similar role for the defending champs, his touch volume could be volatile -- last year while juggling Jones and Fournette, Arians alternately rode the hot hand and stuck someone in his doghouse, making it difficult to predict which RB might go off in any given week.

