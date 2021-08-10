Los Angeles County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Nearly Double in Two Weeks
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled in the past two weeks with the vast majority of cases found in unvaccinated individuals. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, there were 1,437 people with COVID-19 hospitalized as of August 9 compared to the 745 people that were hospitalized on July 26. Of those currently hospitalized, 92 percent were not fully vaccinated.www.smdp.com
