The year 2020 brought many changes, especially for the hospitality industry. With the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations and the pent-up demand for travel, occupancy levels will likely continue to rise in 2021. While hotel owners and managers are focused on hiring new staff and adjusting their operations, they could also take a moment to update their employee handbooks. Just like hotel rooms, employee handbooks need periodic renovations to ensure they are compliant with new laws and provide the fair and consistent guidance that employees and applicants desire.