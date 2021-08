Getting your running shoes on and get ready for the 7th Annual Run for the Ring 5KRun/Walk and Kids Fun run that’s taking place on Saturday, August 7th. Run for the Ring brings together Barbara Davis Center patients, loyal supporters, and running enthusiasts to run for the brass ring – the cure for type 1 diabetes. All event proceeds support the efforts and programs of The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, whose mission is to fund research, promote diabetes awareness and education, assist families in need, provide continuing education scholarships, and sponsor social activities for children and their families.