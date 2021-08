This is a rather controversial statement, right? And I’m referring here just to the first part of the title, we will talk about crypto later. Since the earliest days of my adulthood, I remember that owning a house (or a flat) was very high on the list of ‘must do's’ of every responsible and successful person. Renting was always seen as a necessary-evil-stepping-stone on the way to property ownership. As a result, I couldn’t wait to buy my first house, and I eventually did buy one in my late 20's.