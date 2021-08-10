Cancel
Auburn, AL

Auburn wide receivers 'long way' past spring training level, coach says

By Jason Caldwell
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Alabama—Going into the 2021 season there is no bigger question for Bryan Harsin’s first Auburn football team than at wide receiver where the Tigers have to replace Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove from last year. With a load of young players to work with and bringing in veteran Georgia transfer Demetris Robertson to join Shedrick Jackson as one of the few experienced veterans in the room, Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said that this camp is an important one to find out who is ready to step up and take on a bigger role.

247sports.com

