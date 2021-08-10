Tech Neck and How the Pandemic Ruined Our Posture
Among the stress of the last year and a half, one thing has slipped the mind of the student population: habitual slouching. The last year and a half has been difficult for innumerable reasons. Not the least of which was, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. As people were forced to isolate themselves in their homes and transition to living life online, it felt like the world had come to a standstill. As everyone juggles many tasks, one thing has left nearly everyone’s mind: their posture.studybreaks.com
