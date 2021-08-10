Venus Figurines Are Making Ancient Art Mainstream
Emblematic of femininity and sensuality, these statues encapsulate everything young buyers want out of their fashion and décor. You can hold most Venus figurines in the palm of your hand. They are small, normally ranging from 2.5 to 10.5 centimeters, and smooth to the touch, characterized by rounded bodies to the point of distortion. Often faceless, the paleolithic statuettes are a mystery of the ancient world. Their creators, usage and meaning can only be theorized as they originate from a time before written record.studybreaks.com
