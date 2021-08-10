'Smart but Scattered Kids' Workshop

PORTSMOUTH — Families First will present "Smart but Scattered Kids" as a virtual workshop (via Zoom) on Tues., August 24, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Dr. Peg Dawson, EdD, will discuss executive skills — what they are and why they are so important for kids. “Executive skills” — such as sustained attention, planning, organization, and persistence — help children succeed in school and, more importantly, to get things done in their lives. Some kids seem to acquire these brain-based skills naturally, but many struggle with them.