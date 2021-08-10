Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

'Smart but Scattered Kids' Workshop

carriagetownenews.com
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH — Families First will present "Smart but Scattered Kids" as a virtual workshop (via Zoom) on Tues., August 24, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Dr. Peg Dawson, EdD, will discuss executive skills — what they are and why they are so important for kids. “Executive skills” — such as sustained attention, planning, organization, and persistence — help children succeed in school and, more importantly, to get things done in their lives. Some kids seem to acquire these brain-based skills naturally, but many struggle with them.

www.carriagetownenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Death toll from Turkey floods rises to 58

Istanbul (CNN) — Flash floods across Turkey's Black Sea coast have killed 58 people, officials said Sunday. The country's Natural Disasters and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) said in a statement that 48 people died in the Kastamonu province, nine people died in Sinop and one person died in Bartin. Eight people...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...

Comments / 0

Community Policy