Jennifer Hudson on the spirit of Aretha and her role in ‘Respect’

By Jessica Zack
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Hudson was an unknown 23-year-old, fresh off a stint singing on Disney cruise ships, when she famously floored the judges on “American Idol” in 2004 with her audition performance of “Share Your Love With Me,” a song popularized by Aretha Franklin. “I just knew Aretha had the greatest voice...

MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Jennifer Hudson On ‘Good Morning America’

Early this morning on Good Morning America, Singer and Actress Jennifer Hudson performed live from atop The Edge Observation Deck at Hudson Yards looking amazing! She performed a medley of songs from the upcoming movie Respect with backup singers and an interview with News Anchor Robin Roberts. Jennifer talked about meeting Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s family and hanging out on the porch of Aretha’s childhood home. The movie hits theaters this Friday. Check out more pictures inside and a video clip, have a great week everyone!
Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Who Could Play Patti LaBelle in a Biopic? The ‘Godmother of Soul’ Reveals

Patti LaBelle, also called the “Godmother of Soul,” has some ideas about who should play her in a biopic, ESSENCE Magazine reported. The effortless powerhouse singer, artist, actress and pie-making businesswoman boasts a careeer of over 60 years in Hollywood, which allows for the actress portraying LaBelle more than enough diva material to use.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Respect: Aretha Franklin biopic deliberately didn’t make husband Ted White ‘a monster’, says Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans has said the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect chose not to portray the singer’s first husband as a “monster”.Wayans portrays Ted White, who is alleged to have had a violent and volatile relationship with Franklin.On the film’s depiction of White, Wayans explained: “I hope Ted White sees the movie and is pleased by the way we handled his character, because we could have painted him as a monster.”Talking about the relationship between Franklin and White, the Scary Movie star added: “He gets big and his insecurities and his jealousy steps in and there goes the little boy...
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Watch Oprah Winfrey & Jennifer Hudson talk 'Respect' in OWN special; Jerrod Carmichael added to 'Irma Vep'; & more

OWN has released a preview clip for Oprah Winfrey's new primetime special OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson. Centering on Hudson's upcoming portray of Aretha Franklin in Respect, the special will air Tuesday, July 20 at 10 pm ET. on OWN. It will then be made available on Discovery+ the following day. In addition to discussing her new role as the legendary singer, J-Hud will share the impact that the church had on her life and perform the classic gospel song Amazing Grace.
Celebritiesbiography.com

Inside Aretha Franklin’s Relationship with Her First Husband Ted White

Aretha Franklin’s decades-long career dominance was rooted in songs that unleashed the power women so often had to hide. But the lyrics for one of her first big hits may have struck closer to her heart than many realized. In 1967’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” she sang the words, “I don't know why I let you do these things to me / My friends keep telling me that you ain't no good / But they don't know that I'd leave you if I could.”
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Grace Franklin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Aretha By Singing 'Ain't No Way' [Watch]

A video of Grace Franklin, the granddaughter of music legend Aretha Franklin, singing one of the late music icon's songs has been doing the rounds on the internet. The 15-year-old proved that talent truly runs in the family by delivering a heartwarming rendition of her grandmother's favorite song, "Ain't No Way," at the movie premiere of "Respect" in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Celebritiesthesource.com

[WATCH] Jennifer Hudson Performs “Think” In New Clip From ‘Respect’

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice. Watch Academy Award® winner Jennifer Hudson perform one of most Franklin’s coveted hits “Think”. Respect...
CelebritiesBillboard

Jennifer Hudson Recalls Final Conversation With Aretha Franklin

MGM offered all the ingredients for a super soul Sunday as it premiered Respect at Westwood’s Regency Village Theatre. Before cast, crew and filmmakers walked the black carpet, Donald Taylor and his L.A. Mass Choir assumed position in front of oversized letters spelling out the film’s title for a performance of “Walk in the Light,” a gospel classic released by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, on her 1987 gospel album One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism. They moved their act inside to perform below the big screen as guests took their seats, passing signage en route that read “Respect the Mask Mandate,” a warning of COVID-19 protocols amid renewed concerns over the delta variant.
Musicarcamax.com

Patti LaBelle's proudest achievement is her son

Patti LaBelle's greatest achievement in life is her son. The 77-year-old soul legend and her ex-husband, Temptations singer Otis Williams, had one child together, Zuri Kye Edwards, and she admits regardless all of all her hits and music success having him was the best thing she's ever done. In an...
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Aretha Franklin's 3 Grandchildren, Who Inherited Her Musical Talent

Aretha Franklin may be remembered as the "The Queen of Soul," but she's also a legend in the pop, jazz, and R&B genres. The artist won 18 Grammy Awards during her career and was the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, but her story has been kept alive not only through her music, but also recent media about her life, including the National Geographic miniseries Genius: Aretha and the movie Respect, coming to theaters on Aug. 13 and starring Jennifer Hudson. The singer's legacy includes her family, as well. Franklin had four children and three grandchildren—Jordan Franklin, Victorie Franklin, and Grace Franklin—who are musicians themselves, as well as protectors of their grandmother's legacy, speaking out about biographical projects they don't approve of. To read more about Aretha Franklin's grandchildren and to hear why they feel so differently about Aretha and Genius, read on.

