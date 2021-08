When it comes to Cadillac, the letter “V’ should be the first thing that comes to mind. “V” for victory of course as the V series option was known for power!. No history lesson needed here, but when the original CTS-V came out, it was all the rage. With a four-seat sedan powered with a Corvette V8 engine, people came out of the woodwork for the $80,000-plus machine. Now with the CT5-V series, we notice a smaller, yet economical, twin turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine capable of performing well. With this, consumers get the same great accoutrement the “V” offered in its day, but for a smaller sticker price.