Review: Biologist’s memoir is both love letter and dire warning from her life in the forest canopy
While most people know the old adage "don't judge a book by its cover," few of us are familiar with the idea that you can't judge a tree by its trunk. Biologist Meg Lowman is here to change that. Lowman's book, "The Arbornaut: A Life Discovering the Eighth Continent in the Trees Above Us," is equal parts memoir, scientific reporting, love letter to the trees and a call to action in the face of the climate crisis.
