An American Idol Winner Set to Sing His Face Off In Leitchfield, KY

A few years ago, Trent Harmon and I were playing blackjack side-by-side, for play money, at a St. Jude casino night. Trent didn't know it at the time, but I was running an Ocean's 11-inspired grift operation that included people on the inside handing me stacks of money and an elaborate scheme to create distractions in the room that would give me and my cohorts the opportunity to "steal" stacks of cash. One of those distractions was Angel, who walked behind us, tripped and fell into our table causing money to fly everywhere. When Trent was distracted (and who wouldn't be with that train wreck ramming into the table, falling onto the ground and launching her purse up into the air), I lifted the majority of the cash he was playing with. Of course, he just figured it got knocked off the table like everyone else's. But no! I took it and used it to buy raffle tickets, which ultimately won us an autographed guitar that we used to make money during our St. Jude Radiothon. See, when you steal fake money for charity, it's not really stealing. And, to this day, I'm pretty sure Trent has no idea he just happened to be standing in the middle of one of the greatest pratfalls and heists in the history of pretend casino gaming.