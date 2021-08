An Australian parliamentarian has demanded that the Covid-19 vaccine be made mandatory for everyone above 18 and those who refuse to take it should have their movements “controlled and restricted.”Upper House politician Frank Pangallo from the SA-Best party, has demanded that vaccination be made mandatory for workplaces, travel and when visiting public or hospitality venues. “While people might still have a choice whether or not to get vaccinated, what they can do in the community will need to be controlled and restricted,” Mr Pangallo was quoted as saying by Adelaide Now. He suggested that the government introduce “vaxport,” a...