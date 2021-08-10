Could COVID-19 Be Eradicated One Day?

Undoubtedly, you all must be aware of diabetes. It has become a most common and chronic disease. Also, it is a long-lasting health disorder, will live with you till the grave. Diabetes affects the conversion of food into energy. Most of the food that people eat is broken down into glucose (sugar), which is then mixed with the blood, and, as a result, the pancreas is forced to release insulin. If you are a person with diabetes, so it is obvious that neither your body makes enough insulin nor it can use the insulin, it makes just as it ought to. When there is low amount of insulin or the cells of your body stop responding to insulin, a great amount of sugar is left in your circulatory processes. In a meantime, that can cause severe wellbeing disorders, like coronary sickness, loss of eyesight, and infections related to kidneys. Therefore, there is no proper cure for diabetes but staying active, eating healthy food, and losing weight can help fight against it. Diabetes is the reason for many deaths. Also, it is the leading cause of kidney failure and loss of vision.