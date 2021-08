The Orioles are in New York for the next three nights, with their roster again reset, a role changed and one confirmed. Keegan Akin isn’t a starter and has been assigned to the bullpen as a second left-hander after Tanner Scott was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee. He can provide more length than Scott, but also might be needed just to get three outs in a matchup-type role late in games.