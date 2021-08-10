Cancel
Elizabethtown, PA

Elizabethtown College Professor of Chemistry Presenting at ACS Meeting

etown.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabethtown College Professor of Chemistry James MacKay is presenting at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall 2021 Resilience of Chemistry meeting. The annual meeting is taking place on August 22-26 and is both virtual, as well as in-person at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. MacKay’s talk will take...

news.etown.edu

