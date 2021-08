WORCESTER — St. Vincent Hospital cut back on its services Monday, implementing a “very difficult decision.”. “It was a very difficult decision to make because we know it impacts the lives of so many in Central Mass.,” St. Vincent Hospital CEO Carolyn Jackson said in an interview Monday. “But as COVID increases, it’s been more difficult to make sure we can staff beds with nurses, and it was a decision we had to make in order to preserve the core services of St. Vincent and preserve the jobs of other staff.”