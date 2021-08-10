Cancel
Trivia Tuesday: Top MLB sluggers with four-letter names

You all knew that, but when it comes to baseball history, how well do you know sluggers with four-lettter last names?. Yeah, that’s our unique little Trivia Tuesday challenge this week — name the top home run hitters of all-time that had four-letter last names. We’ve given you their career home run totals, their positions, the team they hit the most dingers for and the last year each man played for that team. All you have to do is name the slugger, and since last names only are ok, you’re only 80 letters away from perfection.

