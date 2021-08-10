Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer: Eriksen sends message of support to girl ahead of heart operation

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttoCY_0bNFofNH00

(Reuters) - Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has recorded a touching video to reassure a nine-year-old girl who is due to undergo the same operation he had after collapsing while playing at Euro 2020.

The Inter Milan player suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s opening game of the tournament, against Finland, and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

He later had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device implanted, a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

The 29-year-old received a letter from Evie before she was due to have an ICD fitted at Great Ormond Street hospital in London, and his response was shared by her mother Nicci Martin on Facebook after a campaign through the platform to reach Eriksen for support after hearing about his operation.

“Thanks for the lovely letter, I just read it through tonight,” Eriksen said in the video message.

“I hope you are feeling comfortable and confident going into the operation. It is never fun to be in hospital, but I am sure the doctors know what they are doing, and they will help you and tell you what they know and they think.

“I am sure you will get back to normal life very quickly afterwards, I know I did. I am sure it will be the same with you.”

Martin said on Facebook her daughter, who “has a huge phobia of needles, cannulas and blood”, was a fan of Eriksen’s former club Tottenham Hotspur and was a keen soccer player herself. She said no date had yet been set for the operation after a postponement.

Eriksen returned to the Inter training ground for the first time since his collapse last week, when a club statement said he was “in excellent physical and mental shape”.

His playing career remains unclear, though, as he will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD device is removed.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Rhythm#Icd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccer90min.com

Christian Eriksen sends message to young girl awaiting ICD surgery

Inter and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has sent a heart-warming video to a nine-year-old girl, Evie, who is waiting to have an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) device fitted, just like he did after his collapse and cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June. Protected from television cameras by his teammates, Eriksen...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo 4-hour operation

The Palais Princier de Monaco has confirmed that Princess Charlene of Monaco is having surgery on Friday. In a statement, the palace said, “HSH Princess Charlene is scheduled to undergo a four-hour operation today, Friday, August 13, under general anesthesia.” RELATED: Princess Charlene of Monaco launches new...
Sportswestplainsdailyquill.net

Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

TOKYO (AP) — They set records everyone saw coming and others that surprised the experts. They suffered, and battled, and spoke their truth in ways that hadn't been heard before. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Premier Leaguetheclevelandamerican.com

Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea from Inter Milan

Before Romelu Lukaku He completed his return to Chelsea from Inter Milan, where he was Serie A champions last season. The deal is believed to be worth 11 115 million, following ESPN’s rejection of Chelsea’s Belgium international offer last week. Champions League winners eager to sign ahead this summer and...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich will be in contention for Erling Haaland next summer

Before the start of the summer transfer window, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was attracting a lot of interest from top clubs across Europe. Bayern Munich had consistently insisted that they will not be making a move for the Norwegian striker. As the summer has progressed, Chelsea showed the strongest...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou sends beautiful message to Celtic fans

It has not been long since Ange Postecoglou arrived in Glasgow. In fact, it has been less than two months. And already, it is looking like he is starting to turn things around at Celtic. The Hoops put in a wonderful performance against FK Jablonec, as they got themselves a...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Five important messages for supporters

Here are the keys things to know for those attending our Premier League opener... We strongly encourage all fans to arrive at least 90 minutes before kick-off to avoid queues and congestion. There are significant works and disruption on the roads and tram networks so traffic will be much busier than normal. Fans must plan ahead – check the TfGM website to plan your journey. Doors open two hours before kick-off with bottles of beer and cider for sale at a newly reduced price of £3 in the concourses.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Varane has to wait but Sancho set for United debut: Solskjaer

London (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United’s headline signing Jadon Sancho will play a role in Saturday’s opening Premier League match with Leeds United but Raphael Varane will be absent due to his deal not being completed. England midfielder Sancho — a £73 million ($100 million) signing from...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Sevilla have ‘put out feelers’ for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney

Thomas Delaney is said to be attracting the interest of Sevilla FC. Reports claim that the Spanish side have ‘put out feelers’ for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Thomas Delaney faces an uncertain future at Borussia Dortmund with less than one year left on his contract. It was reported earlier this month that all signs currently point to the Danish international leaving BVB this summer. And Sevilla FC have apparently joined the race for his signature. This is being reported by Ruhr Nachrichten, who add that the Andalusian club have ‘put out feelers’ for Delaney.

Comments / 0

Community Policy