When you picture a sewer, you probably picture a dark, dank, rat-infested underground tunnel full of dirty, grimy wastewater. While you’re not off-point, sewers are not something to ignore. In fact, they serve a great purpose in protecting residential and commercial properties by pushing wastewater away from these buildings towards water treatment facilities where it’s converted into clean, usable water. More so, sewage maintenance can have serious consequences if neglected. Here’s a brief guide on the importance of sewer line maintenance and what you should know in case there’s a clog or issue with your plumbing.