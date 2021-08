Those two conferences have always seemed to be tight with one another and there are usually a number of OOC games between them every year. If that means the ACC merges with the SEC as a counter move, I’d be OK with it. What I’d hate to see is conferences having only select members that are football powers breaking off and forming two 16-team conferences that are really only football centric because I think UVA would be left out. I’d much rather there be two 32 team leagues that each break themselves into 4 tiers of 8 teams and install some form of promotion/relegation because then we’re at least still in the big game.