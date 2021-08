If you’re looking to hear some newly released albums, then today is your lucky day! Venerable Las Vegas rockers The Killers make quick work of following up last year’s Imploding the Mirage with their dark and lyrical seventh album, Pressure Machine. Reuniting with guitarist Dave Keuning and working with producers Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, Brandon Flowers explores the harsh realities of life in a small midwest town. Different Kind of Light showcases an eclectic side of British singer Jade Bird; though recorded in Nashville, the songs dip their toes in a variety of bold styles. After a nearly decade-long break, New York’s A Great Big Pile of Leaves return with their ambitious third album, Pono.