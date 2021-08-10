Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Notorious B.I.G., Nas And Mary J. Blige Producer Chucky Thompson Dies At 53

capradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChucky Thompson, one of the in-house producers for Diddy's legendary Bad Boy Records, has died. He was 53 years old. His death was first announced by producer Young Guru on Instagram, who called him "my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever." Bad Boy Records' crew...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Chuck Brown
Person
Nas
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notorious B I G#Bad Boy Records#Notorious B I G#Big Poppa#The Recording Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public Healththesource.com

Hitmen Producer Chucky Thompson Reportedly Passed Away Due to COVID-19 Complications

Bad Boy Records Chucky Thompson, who was apart of Hitmen’s team of producers, reportedly passed away. Tamar Juda, a rep for Thompson, confirmed his passing in a statement shared with Complex. “It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson,” the statement read. “To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”
Musicthebeatdfw.com

10 Of The Greatest 90s Jams You Didn’t Know Chucky Thompson Produced

Chucky Thompson, one of the influential hip-hop producers of the ’90s who scored hits with Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige and more, has died. Thompson, a Washington D.C. native, was one of the chief architects behind Blige’s 1994 album My Life and was the focus of a recent Amazon documentary centered around the creation of the album. Thompson absolutely shined during the prolific Bad Boy era and also worked along such R&B icons Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Chucky Thompson, One of Bad Boy’s “Hitmen,” Dies at 53

Chucky Thompson—the hip-hop, R&B, and pop producer best known for his work with Bad Boy Records—has died, AllHipHop and Billboard report. He was 53 years old. As a member of Bad Boy’s in-house production team the Hitmen, he was responsible for some of ’90s hip-hop and R&B’s biggest hits, including the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” and Faith Evans’ “You Used to Love Me.” The producer Young Guru first shared the news of Thompson’s death on social media, before Thompson’s publicist Tamar Juda also confirmed the news to Pitchfork.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vibe

Mary J. Blige Reveals What She Refused To Give Up For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Role

As Mary J. Blige resumes reign over the Tejada Drug Organization in her role as Monet Tejada in season two of Power Book II: Ghost, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul opened up about what really differentiates her from her fictional character—and it’s all about the hair. “I didn’t want blond hair, because that’s my s**t,” asserted the Starz actress in a new interview with InStyle magazine. The nine-time Grammy Award winner has been setting hair trends since the beginning of her nearly 30-year-long career, and there’s no denying that her preferred hue of choice. So, when deciding on Monet’s image, it was Blige...
Celebritiesphillytrib.com

What's the 411?

Marlon Wayans. He is one of the stars of the HBO movie “Respect” with Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Mary J. Blige, and Tituss Burgess in theaters now. Wayans plays Franklin’s first husband, Ted. It’s a serious role for Wayans, whose known his comedy. Now speaking of comedy, Wayans will be debuting his new comedy special ‘You Know What it is’. Streaming starts Aug. 19 on HBO Max. He’s also coming to Atlantic City Nov. 5 at the Borgata. You gotta check out Jennifer Hudson in the movie “Respect”. Hudson was hand picked to play the Queen of Soul and she is doing all the singing.
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Today, hip-hop and R&B are seamlessly intwined. You can thank Chucky Thompson for that

Despite mogul and marketing wizard Sean “Diddy” Combs’ bold assertion, he and his Bad Boy Records in-house production team, the Hitmen, didn’t invent the remix. They did, however, during the label’s indomitable peak in the mid- to late 1990s, popularize and glamorize the remix, as hip-hop and R&B began to supplant rock as the sound of popular music. Producer Carl “Chucky” Thompson, who died Aug. 9 from COVID-19 complications at age 53, was a pillar of the Hitmen, which included Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie, Nashiem Myrick, Stevie J and Mario Winans, and his fingerprints are all over some of the greatest hip-hop/R&B records of the ‘90s and 2000s. Quietly, Thompson’s resume and musical acumen reflect so much of what remains singular about those genres during that era — particularly their fusion.
CelebritiesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Mary J. Blige breaks down her career highlights

Mary J. Blige takes us through her storied singing and acting career, breaking down her albums ‘What’s the 411?,’ ‘My Life,’ ‘No More Drama,’ and ‘Strength of a Woman.’ Mary also talks about her various movie and tv roles, from ‘The Umbrella Academy’ to ‘Respect.’ Mary J. Blige’s My Life is now available on Amazon Prime Video.
MoviesPosted by
BET

INTERVIEW: Comedian Marlon Wayans Flexes His Dramatic Acting Chops In ‘RESPECT’

Marlon Wayans is showing a different side of himself in the new Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT. The film follows the life of the “Queen Of Soul” and the challenges she faced on the road to stardom that culminated in a career that lasted nearly 60 years. Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson, who was handpicked by the late singer, plays Franklin alongside Wayans who plays Ted White, Franklin’s former manager and first husband. Other notable stars attached to the film are Audra Macdonald, Forest Whitaker, and Mary J. Blige.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
Celebritiesbiography.com

Inside Aretha Franklin’s Relationship with Her First Husband Ted White

Aretha Franklin’s decades-long career dominance was rooted in songs that unleashed the power women so often had to hide. But the lyrics for one of her first big hits may have struck closer to her heart than many realized. In 1967’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” she sang the words, “I don't know why I let you do these things to me / My friends keep telling me that you ain't no good / But they don't know that I'd leave you if I could.”
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Watch Oprah Winfrey & Jennifer Hudson talk 'Respect' in OWN special; Jerrod Carmichael added to 'Irma Vep'; & more

OWN has released a preview clip for Oprah Winfrey's new primetime special OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson. Centering on Hudson's upcoming portray of Aretha Franklin in Respect, the special will air Tuesday, July 20 at 10 pm ET. on OWN. It will then be made available on Discovery+ the following day. In addition to discussing her new role as the legendary singer, J-Hud will share the impact that the church had on her life and perform the classic gospel song Amazing Grace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy