Trintech Positioned for Continued Growth with 70,000 Square-Foot Headquarter Relocation in Dallas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Trintech, a Dallas-based leading global provider of integrated financial software solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed a 70,000-square-foot lease at Granite Park Seven (5600 Granite Parkway) in Plano, Texas. Trintech's headquarter relocation will accommodate the need for larger, more functional office operations that will improve team member health, collaboration and provide a state-of-the-art software environment to better support the needs of its current and prospective employees and customers. Craig Wilson, Executive Vice President, and Randy Cooper, Vice Chairman of Office Tenant Representation, with Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a national real estate services, development, and investment company, represented Trintech in the transaction.