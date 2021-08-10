Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. to Fund Initial Human Clinical Trials for Treatment of Migraine Conditions
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. ('AGB' or the 'Company') (CSE:ASIA) is pleased to announce that it has entered a new agreement with Pathway Rx Inc. ('Pathway Rx') and Swysh Inc. ('Swysh') pursuant to which AGB will expand its participation in the development and ultimate commercialization the Cannabis sativa varieties to which Pathway and Swysh own the rights for prevention and treatment of certain infectious diseases. Both Pathway and Swysh have previously entered agreements with the Company to participate in and to fund initial scientific trials activities on a general basis and in particular with respect to treatments for migraine and related health issues previously being developed by Pathway/Swysh. Under this new agreement, the Company will provide key elements of the financing required to undertake first and second stage human clinical trials of the specific migraine treatments being developed by Pathway/Swysh, and this participation will be rewarded with full licensing rights to such products in the Company's Asian territory as well as the grant of certain royalty provisions for sales of the products in North America.
