Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Camino to Commence Drilling at its New Lidia Copper & Gold Zone at Los Chapitos Project

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has engaged AK Drilling International S.A. ('AK'), a Peru-based drilling company, to commence core drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru ('Los Chapitos'). Camino received the necessary drilling permit from the Ministry of Energy and Mines at the beginning of August for its high-grade copper and gold Lidia Zone and has submitted its Start of Operations notice to mobilize and commence exploration drilling by the end of August.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gold#Gold Mining#New Areas#Camzf#Los Chapitos#Company#Diva Fault#Iocg#M Copper#Chocolate Formation#Xrf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Kalo Gold Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO)('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), announces that effective August 17, 2021, the Company's name will change from 'Kalo Gold Holdings Corp.' to 'Kalo Gold Corp.'. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture...
Economymining.com

Red Pine Exploration stock surges on drill results at Wawa gold project

Red Pine Exploration (TSX-V: RPX) released new results from its 2021 drilling program at the Wawa gold project in Ontario on Thursday, announcing the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone and the newly identified Sadowski Gold Zone. Red Pine’s 100% owned property has hosted numerous gold...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Mazarin Inc. and its subsidiary Asbestos Corporation Limited confirm the acquisition of an immovable property

THETFORD MINES, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mazarin Inc. (TSXV: MAZ.H) and its subsidiary, Asbestos Corporation Limited (TSXV: AB.H), announce that Asbestos Corporation has finalized the agreement in principle with the Régie Intermunicipale du parc industriel de Beauce-Amiante to acquire the land and serpentine ore deposits adjacent to the former Carey mine buildings acquired on March 9, 2021, all located in the des Appalaches and Robert-Cliche regional county municipalities. The objective is to facilitate the development of a project which would feed off serpentine tailings.
pvtimes.com

Viva Gold takes additional stake in Tonopah Gold Project

Viva Gold staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project on the Walker Lane mineral trend near Tonopah, according to a press release. No royalty interest will be payable on 69 claims under current mining law. These additional claims bring the total land position at Tonopah to 513 mining claims or approximately 10,500 acres of land and secures what is believed to be additional highly prospective ground along the principal northwest trend of gold mineralization at Tonopah, while also adding a mile of southern extension to the property along the Rye Patch fault zone where additional gold mineralization potential is believed to exist, the release said.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a letter of intent with Zumbi Mineração Brazil ('Zumbi') and the shareholders of Zumbi (collectively the 'Vendors') for the acquisition of 100% of the rights and interests in and to the 'Capim Grosso Property' (the 'Acquisition') comprising mineral claim 870.180/2012 (426.03 Ha) located in Capim Grosso, BA, Brazil (the 'Target Property').
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Panoro Minerals and JOGMEC Agree to Terminate JV on Humamantata Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML) (Lima: PML) (Frankfurt: PZM) (OTCQB: POROF) ("Panoro" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed with its JV partner, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), to terminate the interim Agreement for the joint venture of the Humamantata Project. The agreement was completed in 2018 providing for JOGMEC to earn up to a 60% project interest. Exploration at the project has identified four porphyry, hydrothermal breccia and skarn targets with anomalous grades of copper, silver and gold extending for more than 1.5 km along strike. Permitting completed at the project includes approval of the environmental permit, water permit and archeological permit. Access agreements with private land owners are also complete.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Sentinel Resources Relinquishes Option to Acquire Waterloo Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (OTC-PINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") announces its decision to relinquish the Company's option to acquire the Waterloo Project located in British Columbia. Despite some initial high-grade sample results, subsequent work completed by the Company's technical team lead...
Industrymining.com

Hudbay’s New Britannia mill produces first gold

Gold production has begun at the refurbished New Britannia mill belonging to Hudbay Minerals (TSX: HBM; NYSE: HBM). The first gold pour was Aug. 11, ahead of schedule, in Snow Lake, Manitoba. “We are proud of the New Britannia project and operating teams for completing construction activities ahead of the...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Spectra7 Completes Share Consolidation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), announces that it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis one new common share for every 50 existing common shares (the "Consolidation"). Effective at the opening on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, the common shares of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB Venture Market on a consolidated basis.
Industrymining-technology.com

Zacatecas Silver secures drill permits for Mexican projects

Canadian firm Zacatecas Silver has secured drilling permits from Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) for the Panuco and San Gill projects. The firm also reached three-five year land access agreements for the Panuco Silver Deposit with the Municipality, Panuco Ejido and private landowners. For the San Gill...
Economyminingnewsnorth.com

Strategic samples critical tin in Yukon

Strategic Metals Ltd. Aug. 6 announced significant tin mineralization in samples collected at its Oli and Bix critical mineral projects in the prolific Tombstone-McQuesten mineral belt of central Yukon. Hardrock deposits in the Tombstone-McQuesten belt include Alexco Resource Corp.'s Keno Hill silver-lead-zinc mines; Victoria Gold Corp.'s Eagle gold mine and...
StreetInsider.com

Grande Portage Resources Announces Second Drill Rig Turning at the Herbert Gold Project in S.E. Alaska

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that a 2ND drill rig is on site and turning at the Herbert gold property located S.E Alaska. This rig, operated by NISS, is currently set up on Pad Q which will test unexplored areas of the Main, Goat and Sleeping Giant veins.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Clean Air Metals Reports New Drill Results from Thunder Bay North Project

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: AIR) (FRA: CKU) (OTCQB: CLRMF) is pleased to announce new assay results from the drilling campaign currently underway at the Company's Thunder Bay North Project (the "Project"). Highlights (from Table 1) include:
Economydallassun.com

MAS Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program and Other Exploration Activitieson La Ronge Gold Belt Properties, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ('MAS') (TSXV:MAS) has successfully initiated its summer drill program designed to continue testing the down dip extension of the North Lake deposit. In addition, geological and soil geochemical surveys are ongoing on areas of known occurrences on the Preview-North and Henry Lake Properties with the objective of identifying new drill targets. The current North Lake drill program is a continuation of the successful winter 2021 drilling work (see MAS Gold news releases dated June 17, 2021).
Economydallassun.com

Eagle Plains Commences Fieldwork at Ant Lake PGE Project

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ('EPL' or 'Eagle Plains') has mobilized personnel to conduct exploration activities on its 100% owned, 1868 ha Ant Lake Cu-Ni-PGE project located 140km north of Southend, Saskatchewan on the west shore of Reindeer Lake. The claims cover 4 known mineral occurrences associated with mafic to ultramafic plutons assigned to the Peter Lake Domain. The property is free of underlying royalties or other encumbrances.
Energy Industrymining.com

Chile’s $2.5 billion Dominga copper-iron project approved by regulators

A regional Chilean environmental commission on Wednesday approved Andes Iron’s $2.5 billion Dominga project, giving the green light to the proposed copper and iron mine after years of wrangling in the country’s courts. The commission had previously rejected the proposal, but in April, an local environmental court breathed new life...
Economydallassun.com

Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its 2021 drilling program to 27,300 meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce:. The unconditional sale for CAD$4,364,315 of all its 13,225,198 common shares of World Copper Ltd. (WCU) held by its subsidiary Escalones Resource Corp. to Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML), with payment in full on or before October 22, 2021.
Economyresourceworld.com

White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling and Completion of Structural Geological Interpretation at the Betty Project, Yukon

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden diamond drilling program and the completion of a structural Geological interpretation at its Betty Property, contiguous to and 15km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN) Casino deposit (14.5 Moz gold & 7.1 Blbs copper of Measured & Indicated and 6.6 Moz gold and 3.3 Blb copper of Inferred), and 40km east of Newmont Corporation’s (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee Gold deposit (2.17 Moz Indicated & 0.50 Moz Inferred gold). This is the second diamond drilling campaign of the company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program on its district scale 420,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada, backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).
EconomyBusiness Insider

Falcon Commences Work at Gaspard Gold Project - Spences Bridge BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG), (GR: 3FA), (OTCQB: FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced field work on its Gaspard Gold Project (the 'Property') near Spences Bridge, BC. The Gaspard property is comprised of 3 mineral claims, covering 3,955 hectares in the Clinton Mining District of central British Columbia (Figure 1). The Property covers similar geology to the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (the "SBGB") that hosts Westhaven Gold Corp.'s (TSXV:WHN) Shovelnose gold project and the Blackdome Zone gold-silver deposit owned by Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR).

Comments / 0

Community Policy