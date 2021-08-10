Cancel
Economy

Great Atlantic Begins Diamond Drill Program on its Silver Mine in New Brunswick Previously

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1,158 g/t Silver, 9.19% Copper, 2.16% Lead and 9.04% Zinc, over 3.00 meters. 100% Owned Keymet Precious & Base Metal Property, New Brunswick. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC ESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has begun an additional diamond drilling program by the Company, at the Keymet Silver Mine located in Northern New Brunswick.

