Azarga Uranium Files Robust Maiden Pea for Gas Hills ISR Uranium Project
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ('Azarga Uranium' or the 'Company') has filed its National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') independent technical report and preliminary economic assessment ('PEA') on its Gas Hills In-situ Recovery Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA (the 'Gas Hills Project') following the Company's press release dated 29 June 2021. The Company is now focused on commencing the permitting process and growing the ISR-amenable resources at the Gas Hills Project.www.dallassun.com
