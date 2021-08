Suarez (5-4) allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rangers. Suarez was given significant run support by the Angel offense, which allowed him to cruise to his fifth win of the season. Though he wasn't dominant, the majority of the damage against him came on a two-run home run by Andy Ibanez in Suarez's final inning of work. Entering the game, Suarez had issued nine walks while striking out 15 across his last 17 frames -- a span of four starts -- so his 6:1 K:BB in this outing is noteworthy. For the season, Suarez has maintained a 3.60 ERA across 50 innings.