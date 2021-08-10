Cancel
NFL

Colts Sign Linebacker Curtis Bolton, Waive Tackle Jake Benzinger

By Colts Communications
Indianapolis Colts
 5 days ago

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived tackle Jake Benzinger. Bolton, 6-0, 228 pounds, has spent time with the Houston Texans (2020) and Green Bay Packers (2019-20) but has not seen game action. He originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019. Collegiately, Bolton played in 34 games (14 starts) at Oklahoma from 2014-18 and compiled 155 tackles (70 solo), 13.0 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 choice by the league's coaches in 2018.

