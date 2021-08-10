Cancel
What If…?: Animated Series Depicts A Different MCU

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios’ What If…? takes what we know as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but delivers the animated action with a twist. The series draws on the Marvel Comics anthology series of the same name. Like the comic series, this is also an anthology series. We revisit key moments of the MCU through the eyes of Marvel newcomer Jeffrey Wright, who voices The Watcher, and see what would happen had characters done A instead of B. What if but Peggy Carter becomes Captain Carter and Steve Rogers never picks up the shield? Or what if Yondu screws up and picks up T’Challa rather than Peter Quill? The two examples here come straight from the trailer. But these are the sort of questions that the Marvel series seeks to explore.

