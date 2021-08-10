Cancel
If Bitcoin Is ‘Sound Money’, Ethereum Is ‘Ultra Sound Money’, Says Shark Tank Star

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity investor Kevin O’Leary (aka “Mr. Wonderful” on ABC TV series “Shark Tank“) recently explained why he is even more bullish on Ethereum than Bitcoin. Although neither O’Leary nor his Shark Tank co-star billionaire Mark Cuban, who is the owner of the professional basketball (NBA) team Dallas Mavericks, were initially a fan of crypto, this year both “sharks” have been highly vocal and enthusaistic on this subject.

