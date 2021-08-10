Mediavine Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to Raise Awareness for Youth Mentorship

Matrix Partners, a full-service agency that focuses exclusively on pet product marketing, has debuted their newly redesigned website. The revamped site features a fresh, contemporary and easy-to-navigate design. The homepage is full of imagery that showcases packaging designs created by the team and logos of several of the brands they work with, along with awards and accomplishments. In addition to introducing the agency’s multidisciplinary team, the site features a series of mini-success stories demonstrating the strategic, creative, digital, public relations and social media services they have provided for both established and emerging pet brands. It also highlights their Giving Back initiatives and includes various non-profit organizations they support throughout the year.