Back to School Fair helps kids stock up

The line stretched out the front door and across the top of the stairs in front of Palestine High School early Saturday morning as families and kids waited for their opportunity to “shop” at the Palestine Junior Service League Back to School Fair.

For the annual event, the organization solicited local businesses and donated the majority of their fundraising monies to make sure Anderson County children are stocked up and ready for the first day of school--all free of charge.

“This is our biggest event,” said Lacey Hope, chairman of the PJSL. “It’s all funded by the community.”

Hope said $10,000 went into this year’s fair and that most of the money the group raises through its annual gala goes toward it.

“It’s such a blessing,” said Dorothe Burris who attended with her grand daughter and great-grandaughter.

“I cry every year,” said Brianne Campos who was working her fourth fair with the PJSL. “I did not realize the need. We show up by 6:55-7 and there is already a line.”

This year’s event provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to fill each one. Beyond supplies, students were able to get one top and bottom for uniform requirements.

Students would their way though table after table full of notebooks, pencil boxes, glue, pencils and more, making their choices.

The group purchased supplies in bulk and Campos and Hope praised the local Walmart for all of their extra efforts.

The local 903 Camaro Club was on hand to help hand out snow cones and the Lion’s Club offered free eye exams while volunteers painted faces.

One Camaro Club member, Destiny Spurlock, is a 2017 PHS graduate and new to the club, but volunteered with fellow club member Shellia Wiseman to do what they could.

For students needing a fresh trim for school, Jorge Ramirez, owner of Cadillac The Barber, set up in the Career Tech building to offer free hair cuts for students.

Ramirez has been helping out since 2018, but opened his own business in November and brought new employee Andrew Vigil along to help.

“I have always wanted to give back, but didn’t know how,” he said.

He heard about the event through facebook and reached out to participate.

“Everybody likes free hair cuts,” he said.

Students made their way out the back doors toward the hair salon to get in line as more were let in the front doors of the school.

“It means a whole lot, seeing these kids come through and they are so excited,” Campos said. “We try to make it fun for them.”