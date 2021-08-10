Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Chelsea's Asking Price for Kurt Zouma Revealed Amid Sevilla & West Ham Interest

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea are set to demand £20-30 million for Kurt Zouma this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been reluctant to be included in an exchange deal for Sevilla star Jules Koundé, who has emerged as the Blues' top defensive target ahead of the new campaign.

The likes of Tottenham and Crystal Palace have also reportedly held talks with the French centre-half, who has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fF9yb_0bNFizi900
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

As per Goal, Chelsea will look to cash in on Zouma should an offer in the region of £20-30 million (€23.6-35.5 million) present itself before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

A switch across town to West Ham was recently deemed as difficult due to financial reasons, with the Hammers unable to match the Blues' asking price for their defender, whose wage expectations proved too high to match for David Moyes' side.

It has further been stated that while the AS Saint-Étienne is open to parting ways with the European Champions this summer, he would be happy to stay put at Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their squad to compete on all fronts next term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5y4E_0bNFizi900
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Interestingly, the chances of including Zouma in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Koundé haven't been ruled out, though it has been reported recently that Chelsea are willing to pay hard cash to land the young France international if their current man does not head the other way.

With the Blues keen to sign Koundé, Zouma might become surplus to requirements in west London, though he did amass 36 outings across all competitions last term.

The Sevilla defender has a release clause worth €80 million (£67.6 million) in his contract, but Chelsea are looking to secure his signature for less than this, by offering Zouma as part of a deal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
211
Followers
2K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jules Koundé
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
David Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#West London#Crystal Palace#French#The European Champions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Kurt Zouma's Future

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on Kurt Zouma's future at Stamford Bridge following the Blues' 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Mind Series. Goals from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham either side of half-time cancelled out Granit Xhaka's equaliser. Speaking following the match, Tuchel gave an update on...
UEFAgoal.com

Tuchel offers Chelsea future hope to Zouma amid West Ham transfer talk

The French international defender has seen a move across London mooted, but his manager is aware of what he offers at Stamford Bridge. Kurt Zouma continues to be heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea, with West Ham said to be one of his many suitors, but Thomas Tuchel has suggested that there could be a Stamford Bridge future for the defender.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Declan Rice 'makes no demand to leave West Ham after returning to pre-season training despite turning down two contract offers ' amid interest from Chelsea for the £100m rated star

Declan Rice has returned to training with West Ham United for their pre-season ahead of a new campaign and has made no demands to leave the club this summer. Rice's future is uncertain at the Hammers having reportedly turned down two contract offers amid interest from Chelsea. But fresh from...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

West Ham United's Scout Report: Nikola Milenkovic

According to a reliable West Ham United ITK, ExWHUemployee, West Ham are 'in talks' with ACF Fiorentina for Nikola Milenkovic. Furthermore, he went on to claim that Fiorentina have 'lowered their asking price' for the Serbian defender. Additionally, a reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that now the fee could...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea 'offer Kenedy to Sevilla as new makeweight in attempt to sign £68m-rated centre back Jules Kounde'... after Kurt Zouma threatened to REFUSE involvement in swap deal with Frenchman set on West Ham move

Chelsea have reportedly offered Brazilian winger Kenedy to Sevilla as they look to seal a deal for centre back Jules Kounde in a player-plus-cash move. The Blues have made the 22-year-old French defender Kounde their number one defensive target yet are currently not keen on paying his £68million release clause.
Premier League90min.com

West Ham linked with Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic

West Ham have once again been linked with Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, a player who was already of interest to the Hammers last summer. Milenkovic has entered the final season of his contract with Fiorentina and could be sold before the end of the transfer window to ensure he doesn’t leave as a free agent next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy