Anderson, IN

Mobile market to combat food deserts debuts at Soul Fest

Posted by 
The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 5 days ago

ANDERSON — Redwood Foundation volunteer Margaret Wills manually misted the greens, carrots and peppers lined up in bins with a bottle of water.

In traditional grocery stores, this happens on a schedule using an automated system. But the Urban Fresh Produce and Meats mobile market, which debuted during the weekend at Soul Fest, is not your average market.

“I don’t buy that much groceries, but this is a good idea,” the Westsider said. “All we got is Pay Less and Meijer’s way on the other side of town. All we have on is a lot of dollar stores. We don’t have anything this fresh.”

The mobile food market is intended to combat Madison County’s food deserts, especially on the Westside of Anderson. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food deserts as area with poverty rates of 20% or higher and where residents live more than one mile from a large grocery store.

Donita L. Thompson, a former manager at Kroger, has been working since March with Redwood Foundation President Larry McClendon to make the mobile market a reality.

“When the produce truck pulled up this morning, I almost cried,” she said. “I was proud, very proud.”

Already approved to accept EBT cards, what the Urban Fresh mobile market needs now is a schedule and a route. The plan is to run seven days a week, but Thompson said she first is working with local assisted living facilities.

“I got to get labels and prices.”

Thompson said she anticipates the mobile market will lift residents’ spirits and increase the enthusiasm for urban renewal.

“For so long, we haven’t had a grocery store on the Westside. You can’t get this produce at a convenience store. You can’t get it at CVS. You can’t get it at Dollar General.”

Having fresh produce available will help the health of the Black community and make it possible for children and young adults to develop healthy eating habits, Thompson said.

“A lot of them have never seen a green bean not in a can.”

Having moved to Andalusia, Alabama, Jennipher Goldsmith doesn’t have to worry about whether she has the transportation to get to 29th and Main Street or Scatterfield Road to buy fresh meat and produce. But she’s happy her family and friends soon will have the urban market coming through their neighborhoods.

Eastsider Vetrena Jackson said she was impressed by the offerings.

“It don’t look like the food at the grocery store at all. It looks like it came straight from California,” she said. “”Look at the greens looking all cute. Everything looks so fresh. The meat is so pretty. It’s like it’s love. The presentation is so beautiful.”

And Goldsmith is no stranger to a mobile market.

“Those are known in the South. We have a truck come around, baby,” she said while deciding which pint of strawberries she was going to buy.

The Herald Bulletin

The Herald Bulletin

