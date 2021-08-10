Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Pictures: Mason Mount & Jorginho Among Chelsea Stars Flying to Belfast for Super Cup, Romelu Lukaku Not With Squad As Expected

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcR4K_0bNFinMf00

Chelsea flew out to Belfast on Tuesday morning for their UEFA Super Cup fixture against Villarreal on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side get their 2021/22 campaign underway against Villarreal at Windsor Park in a battle of the Champions League winners' and Europa League winners'.

The final squad is yet to be confirmed but Tuchel will take out a 26-man squad at least for the Super Cup on Wednesday night.

The players were pictured by the club heading onto the aircraft for the short flight to Belfast on Tuesday.

Mason Mount and Jorginho were with the squad, a welcome return for Tuchel following their late return to pre-season.

Spirits were high at the airport - Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcus Bettinelli were all captured with the team on Tuesday morning.

Romelu Lukaku on the other hand wasn't with the squad, as expected. The forward is expected to join Chelsea imminently but is 'highly unlikely' to be involved in Belfast, and after not travelling with the squad, it squashes any glimmer of hope.

Chelsea have until 11pm (UK) on Tuesday to make changes to their 26-man squad for Wednesday night.

Tuchel will hold his pre-match media conference at 4.30pm (UK) on Tuesday afternoon with Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger.

More UEFA Super Cup Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
211
Followers
2K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Bettinelli
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Ben Chilwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Cup#League Cup#Mason Mount Jorginho#The Champions League#Europa League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Chelsea confirm new shirt number for Mateo Kovacic, but not Romelu Lukaku

Mateo Kovacic is out of the temporary wayhouse that is the No.17 shirt and into some legendary digs in the No.8 shirt, as confirmed by Chelsea’s surprise announcement of squad number assignments today. Final Premier League squad registrations are not due for another three weeks, and the club had pointed out repeatedly that numbers worn in preseason matches or even the UEFA Super Cup were not to be taken as any indication of anything.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Athletic: Chelsea make two bids for Romelu Lukaku

Breaking news this Monday morning comes from the reliable Athletic. Chelsea’s striker pursuit seems to be heating up this week and it is now drawing close to the point of being now or never. Erling Haaland seems to be the toughest deal to do of any of the rumoured targets,...
UEFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Chelsea Hope To Complete Romelu Lukaku Deal In Time For UEFA Super Cup Game

Romelu Lukaku could play for Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup final next week, with reports suggesting that his £100m transfer will be completed within the next 48 hours. Chelsea will take on Villarreal in next week's coveted Super Cup final, and Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel will be keen to play Lukaku with his new team-mates ahead of the new Premier League season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea: Agent says star's reason for seeking transfer will be revealed 'soon'

Inter Milan and Chelsea are continuing their negotiations over Romelu Lukaku and the Belgian forward's agent has now opened up on the prospective deal. The Nerazzurri are in talks to sell their star striker amid a financial crisis at the club and Sportsmail revealed on Thursday that Chelsea are ready to agree a £95million deal with the Italian side within the next week.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Is Romelu Lukaku the right striker for Chelsea?

Since the start of the summer transfer window, everyone in the footballing world was aware that Chelsea was interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but that deal was never as easy as expected. It would obviously have been an expensive deal to complete because the German club is demanding £150 million as a fee, not even counting the agent fees and signing fees involved which will take the full package above £200 million. All of this and on top you would have to take into account the high wages he would demand which according to The Athletic would break Chelsea’s wage structure.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Inter Milan stars are livid that Romelu Lukaku is being sold as Belgian nears £98m move to Chelsea... with Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar and Nicolo Barella among those considering their futures as the Italian giants implode

Romelu Lukaku's expected move to Chelsea will send shockwaves through the Inter Milan dressing room and could prompt a mass exodus from the San Siro. After winning the Serie A title last season, Inter find themselves in disarray and must sell some of their prized assets to ease the burden on the club's financial woes.
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea agree €115m fee with Inter for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have agreed a €115m fee with Inter for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, 90min understands. The Belgium international had asked Inter to be omitted from their matchday squad for a friendly against Parma on Sunday in order to seal a return to Stamford Bridge. A reunion now looks to...
Premier League90min.com

Jorginho speaks on Romelu Lukaku's imminent Chelsea move

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has confessed Romelu Lukaku would be a huge signing for Chelsea, with the Blues close to landing the Inter striker in a club-record deal. Having seen a £97.5m fee agreed between the two clubs, Lukaku will undergo his medical on Sunday - ten years to the day since the medical for his first move to Chelsea back in 2011.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Didier Drogba Confirms Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Transfer

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has dropped a huge hint over Romelu Lukaku's imminent move to Chelsea from Inter Milan. The Blues are close to securing a five-year deal for the Belgium international, who has agreed personal terms over a huge contract at Stamford Bridge, where he will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax).

Comments / 0

Community Policy