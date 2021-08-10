Pictures: Mason Mount & Jorginho Among Chelsea Stars Flying to Belfast for Super Cup, Romelu Lukaku Not With Squad As Expected

Chelsea flew out to Belfast on Tuesday morning for their UEFA Super Cup fixture against Villarreal on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side get their 2021/22 campaign underway against Villarreal at Windsor Park in a battle of the Champions League winners' and Europa League winners'.

The final squad is yet to be confirmed but Tuchel will take out a 26-man squad at least for the Super Cup on Wednesday night.

The players were pictured by the club heading onto the aircraft for the short flight to Belfast on Tuesday.

Mason Mount and Jorginho were with the squad, a welcome return for Tuchel following their late return to pre-season.

Spirits were high at the airport - Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcus Bettinelli were all captured with the team on Tuesday morning.

Romelu Lukaku on the other hand wasn't with the squad, as expected. The forward is expected to join Chelsea imminently but is 'highly unlikely' to be involved in Belfast, and after not travelling with the squad, it squashes any glimmer of hope.

Chelsea have until 11pm (UK) on Tuesday to make changes to their 26-man squad for Wednesday night.

Tuchel will hold his pre-match media conference at 4.30pm (UK) on Tuesday afternoon with Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger.

