Should First-Time Homeowners Buy In Georgia’s Hot Real Estate Market?
Right now, the national real estate market is hot — red hot. And Georgia real estate agents are feeling the heat. A house near Grant Park in Atlanta that sold for $175,000 four years ago is listed for sale at $669,000. Ready-to-go homes in Columbus are likely to receive two to three offers within its first few days on the market and, if a house doesn’t receive any in the first few days, sellers start to wonder why.www.gpb.org
Comments / 0