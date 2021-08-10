Cancel
Should First-Time Homeowners Buy In Georgia’s Hot Real Estate Market?

By Kyra Posey
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Right now, the national real estate market is hot — red hot. And Georgia real estate agents are feeling the heat. A house near Grant Park in Atlanta that sold for $175,000 four years ago is listed for sale at $669,000. Ready-to-go homes in Columbus are likely to receive two to three offers within its first few days on the market and, if a house doesn’t receive any in the first few days, sellers start to wonder why.

