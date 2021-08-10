Digital licencing solutions will help bring the automotive cloud online
The digitalisation of automotive brings with it a wealth of opportunities, many of which will be enabled by cloud technology. But with new opportunities come new challenges, some of which the tech sector is already familiar with. One such challenge involves the patents that protect technologies that are essential for complying with connectivity standards including 4G and, moving forward, 5G. Most of these technologies work behind the scenes, and without them, cellular digital services including cloud applications would not be possible.www.automotiveworld.com
