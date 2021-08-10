Digital licencing solutions will help bring the automotive cloud online

If you were charting a digital transformation strategy five or 10 years ago, there is a very good chance that migrating to the cloud was at the heart of it. Today, however, the vast majority of businesses are already in the cloud--and it’s not always working out the way they intended. To continue along the digital transformation journey, forward-thinking organizations might want to consider cloud repatriation. By repatriating cloud workloads, organizations can address mistakes they made in earlier stages of digital transformation. Here’s why cloud repatriation should be a part of modern digital transformation.