Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Digital licencing solutions will help bring the automotive cloud online

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe digitalisation of automotive brings with it a wealth of opportunities, many of which will be enabled by cloud technology. But with new opportunities come new challenges, some of which the tech sector is already familiar with. One such challenge involves the patents that protect technologies that are essential for complying with connectivity standards including 4G and, moving forward, 5G. Most of these technologies work behind the scenes, and without them, cellular digital services including cloud applications would not be possible.

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Technologies#Cloud Technology#Automotive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Technologycbtnews.com

Digital marketing is crucial to automotive parts and accessories

Customers live their lives online—and it’s not a passing fad. The mass migration to digital shopping has been well underway for decades and the COVID-19 pandemic only accelerated the movement. There has never been a more crucial time to start selling parts and accessories online and moreover, build a digital marketing strategy to fuel the […]
SoftwareNetwork World

Re-Defining Hybrid Workplace with SASE and a Cloud-First Solution​

In the digital world, traditional network security solutions aren’t enough to meet the needs of the hybrid workplace. In this on-demand webinar, you’ll learn how Aryaka is - Re-Defining Hybrid Workplace with SASE and a Cloud-First Solutions - and making it easier, safer, and less expensive to drive productivity at the edge of your enterprise.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Empire Life Digital Capabilities Chosen By BenefitsConnect To Help Power Mobile And Desktop Group Benefits Solutions

New technology will help make it simple, fast and easy to administer group benefit plans. KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - benefitsConnect has chosen Empire Life as its first insurer to fully integrate with their benefitsConnect OS mobile and desktop human capital management platform. Leveraging Empire Life's real-time digital capabilities, benefitsConnect OS makes it easy for administrators of employee benefits plans to manage plan details and updates. They can also take care of Human Resources tasks, all in the easy-to-use benefitsConnect platform that's fully integrated with their mobile app. Plan administrators and employees can now view their coverage details, plan booklets, digital wallet cards, make vacation requests, access their library of resources, and update their insurance information instantly.
Businessmartechseries.com

Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution Selected for Integration into Japan’s Kitamura Online and Retail Channels

New partnership will allow Japanese retailer to offer content storage as it seeks to digitize more of its services. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced that Kitamura, a Japanese multimedia retailer, has selected the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution for integration into its online and retail channel. The addition of personal cloud will give Kitamura’s online and retail customers the ability to back up and manage their valuable digital content, including photos and videos, from any device.
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

Huobi Wallet and Polygon integrate to bring DApp solutions and a digital revolution

As decentralized finance is booming and bringing more players into the territory, the demand for cross-chain and multifunctional digital asset wallet products is increasing. Recently, a new integration between a digital asset wallet and a layer-two protocol is making decentralized application services more accessible to average crypto users, which may not only bring DApp solutions a new demand but could also revolutionize the entire industry.
Businessthefastmode.com

Microsoft, Ooredoo Qatar Launch Smart City Solution on Azure Cloud

Microsoft Qatar alongside a global consortium of partners led by Ooredoo to bring to life the TASMU Platform, a one-of-a-kind smart city solution. Built on Microsoft’s highly available, scalable, and secure Azure cloud infrastructure, TASMU Platform’s advanced and intelligent services will evolve the country’s digital ecosystem for all enterprises, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and citizens. The platform functions as a digital marketplace that streamlines the coordination of public services across all five sectors, thus driving the adoption of smart solutions for service providers and service consumers across Qatar.
Worldthefastmode.com

Singapore's M1 Taps CSG’s Cloud-based Digital Wholesale Solution

Singapore's M1 is using CSG’s cloud-based Digital Wholesale solution to streamline its business and seamlessly manage traffic without sacrificing quality, announced CSG on Wednesday. With CSG’s wholesale cloud platform at the heart of its intercarrier operations, M1 is re-envisioning how it interacts with customers for future growth and leveraging modernisation...
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

The Digitization of Underwriting: Remote Online Notarization, Digital Appraisal, and more

The pandemic and ongoing social distancing protocols reinforce the need to rethink underwriting. Companies must address challenges faced by customers and agents that include lengthy manual processes. In this situation, the risk assessment must shift towards more data-driven models while distribution must shift from in-person interactions to more remote, online interactions.
Softwarerockproducts.com

Trimble to Bring Autonomy, Productivity Solutions to MINExpo

Trimble will be presenting a wide range of mining solutions to improve safety, productivity and efficiency, and to put mining operations on the path to autonomy at MINExpo 2021. Mining companies need to overcome challenges like rising costs and skilled labor shortages, and maximize opportunities from higher commodity prices. Today’s...
ComputersData Center Knowledge

5 Reasons Cloud Repatriation Should Be Part of Digital Transformation

If you were charting a digital transformation strategy five or 10 years ago, there is a very good chance that migrating to the cloud was at the heart of it. Today, however, the vast majority of businesses are already in the cloud--and it’s not always working out the way they intended. To continue along the digital transformation journey, forward-thinking organizations might want to consider cloud repatriation. By repatriating cloud workloads, organizations can address mistakes they made in earlier stages of digital transformation. Here’s why cloud repatriation should be a part of modern digital transformation.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

ACI Worldwide expands alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud

ACI Worldwide announced an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud. The alliance will accelerate and expand ACI’s cloud payments offerings in Microsoft Azure as more financial institutions (FIs) embrace digital transformation. With global demand for SaaS-based payment offerings increasing, ACI and Microsoft will...
Technologyaithority.com

Mobile Heartbeat to Unveil Cloud Calling Solution, Banyan Voice, at HIMSS

Hosting Lunch and Learn with Microsoft to Discuss the Future of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Clinical communication and collaboration provider Mobile Heartbeat announced plans to demo their new cloud-based calling application, Banyan Voice, at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference in August. Banyan Voice is the first module on Mobile Heartbeat’s new Banyan™ Platform, a clinical communications component of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Accenture helps drive data-driven reinvention in the cloud

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way companies think about their data. In the past “big data” was king; but now, companies talk more about digitizing their data in an effort to meet the needs of their customers. In many cases, though, companies don’t even own the channels they use, making...
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

Cloud tech will underpin next-gen automotive customer experiences

As practically every major industry continues to digitise, more companies are considering the use of cloud technology. Storing data on a widely accessible cloud-based system can free up resources elsewhere, while also allowing vast quantities of data to be analysed. For automotive, these setups could enable autonomous driving or revolutionise the way dealerships operate day to day.The possibilities are vast.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Public cloud in India: A guide to building digital resiliency

According to market research, India is growing its slice of the cloud pie as more enterprises look to build digital resiliency. But successful cloud adoption requires one to go beyond tools and techniques, which can entrap enterprises that are overly focused on technology deployments. In this e-guide, read more about the rise of India as a cloud powerhouse, what major suppliers are doing in the market and an expert’s take on the importance of having a cloud operating model to drive business outcomes from cloud initiatives.
Economyaithority.com

Vertex Launches Advanced Cloud-Based Solution for VAT Compliance

Vertex, Inc., a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced the availability of the Vertex Cloud VAT Compliance solution with advanced features that support the changing tax environment across Europe and other countries that require the digitalization of value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax (GST). The solution centralizes and streamlines compliance as companies enter new territories and indirect tax filings become more complex.
Technologymartechseries.com

Verint is Expanding its Cloud Platform Capabilities to Help Brands Accelerate Digital-First Customer Engagement

Conversocial Acquisition Will Enhance Verint Customer Engagement Platform with Additional Social and Messaging Channels and Further Expand its Conversational AI Capabilities. Verint®, The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced the expansion of the digital-first capabilities of its cloud platform through the acquisition of Conversocial. With this expansion, Verint’s market-leading conversational AI provides brands the ability to orchestrate customer journeys with a connected experience across their channels of choice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy