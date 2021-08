PA CareerLink® Sites Across the State to Host Job Fairs, Employer Talks, Open Houses and More to Celebrate Growing Pennsylvania Economy. With the commonwealth continuing a strong economic comeback from the pandemic and businesses looking to hire, Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced a statewide PA CareerLink® Day on Aug. 12. This is a special opportunity for people looking for a job to visit their local PA CareerLinks® and take advantage of job fairs, open houses, employer talks, and other free activities that connect job seekers with employers trying to expand their workforce.