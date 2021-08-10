Exploring land and sea with artist Mandy Roeing

I always love finding an artist who makes me look twice. When I initially took a glance at Mandy Roeing’s work, I was impressed by the use of oil paint…or so I thought. As I soon discovered, Roeing’s paintings are in fact created with soft pastels, which in her hands, yield a lush and deep result. Soft pastels, as a medium, are inherently pliable. They succumb willingly to the artist’s intent and emotions, allowing the artist to call it a drawing or a painting. When it comes to Of Land and Sea, Roeing's virtual exhibition presented by the Springer Cultural Center, the word painting is most definitely apropos.