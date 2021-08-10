Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leitchfield, KY

An American Idol Winner Set to Sing His Face Off In Leitchfield, KY

By Chadwick Benefield
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few years ago, Trent Harmon and I were playing blackjack side-by-side, for play money, at a St. Jude casino night. Trent didn't know it at the time, but I was running an Ocean's 11-inspired grift operation that included people on the inside handing me stacks of money and an elaborate scheme to create distractions in the room that would give me and my cohorts the opportunity to "steal" stacks of cash. One of those distractions was Angel, who walked behind us, tripped and fell into our table causing money to fly everywhere. When Trent was distracted (and who wouldn't be with that train wreck ramming into the table, falling onto the ground and launching her purse up into the air), I lifted the majority of the cash he was playing with. Of course, he just figured it got knocked off the table like everyone else's. But no! I took it and used it to buy raffle tickets, which ultimately won us an autographed guitar that we used to make money during our St. Jude Radiothon. See, when you steal fake money for charity, it's not really stealing. And, to this day, I'm pretty sure Trent has no idea he just happened to be standing in the middle of one of the greatest pratfalls and heists in the history of pretend casino gaming.

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Leitchfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Sia
Person
Trent Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Train Wreck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Old Photograph Shows Ghostly Figure of a Child In Kentucky Creek

When I started writing articles for our websites, I began researching and joining groups on Facebook for topics I'm interested in writing about. One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once I joined that group, I became fascinated with photos that are taken and then, when looked at later, show something that nobody saw at the moment the photo was captured.
Indiana StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

John Stamos Joins the Beach Boys on the Indiana State Fair FREE Stage

Did you know that the 2021 Indiana State Fair is underway right now? Did you know that it lasts for about three weeks (7/30-8/22)? I've lived in Indiana my entire life and I I've been to the state fair several times - I never knew that. I just assumed it was like all of the county fairs, lasting just a week, but on a much bigger scale. Has it always been that long? After looking through all of the things you can see and do at the fair, I now understand why it lasts so doggone long.

Comments / 0

Community Policy