Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Auburn opens applications for summer, fall 2022 amid record number of applicants for this fall

By Preston Sparks
auburn.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving a record number of applicants for this fall, Auburn University has opened its application season for next year’s summer and fall semesters. With demand for an Auburn education high, students set to graduate high school in 2022 are urged to submit their applications as soon as possible, with the first round of early action decisions for summer and fall 2022 being announced by mid-October.

ocm.auburn.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Application#Online College#High School#The Auburn Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul

KABUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Islamist militants...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy