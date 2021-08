Anyone else totally okay with an early spooky season?. Six Flags Great America's Fright Fest is ICONIC. If you have been before, you know the absolutely incredible job they do at transforming the park. Not only does the entire park look spooky, but they also offer so many fun events during Fright Fest. One of my favorites from the past is their coffin challenge. I got to try my own mini Coffin Challenge and let me tell you, I don't know how anyone lasts more than a few hours.