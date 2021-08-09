Who Gets Counted For Herd Immunity? Rockford Doctor Explains.

Dr. Dennis Norem made his weekly visit to the show to give us the latest on the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the vaccine rollout. For approximately the 30th straight week, Dr. Norem wanted to initially focus on encouraging people to get the vaccine if they have not already. I fully realize that is getting to be a broken record for some people but it remains the safest way out of the pandemic according to literally every medical professional we have ever talked to on the show.