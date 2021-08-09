Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, IL

Who Gets Counted For Herd Immunity? Rockford Doctor Explains.

By Joe Dredge
Posted by 
967 The Eagle
967 The Eagle
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Dennis Norem made his weekly visit to the show to give us the latest on the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the vaccine rollout. For approximately the 30th straight week, Dr. Norem wanted to initially focus on encouraging people to get the vaccine if they have not already. I fully realize that is getting to be a broken record for some people but it remains the safest way out of the pandemic according to literally every medical professional we have ever talked to on the show.

967theeagle.net

Comments / 0

967 The Eagle

967 The Eagle

Rockford, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The Eagle plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herd Immunity#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Rockford, ILPosted by
967 The Eagle

20 Unofficial Food Rules People of Illinois Agree On

One of these food rules was broken recently on The Steve Shannon Show. It was a big one. We quickly realized it is one of many 'unofficial' rules. I haven't broken too many of these rules in my life, I'm proud to say. I may have double-dipped a few times, but I never leave meat on a chicken wing bone. There was a time as a child that I made the mistake of putting catsup on my hot dog, thankfully I grew out of that long before moving to Illinois.
Rockford, ILPosted by
967 The Eagle

Tour a Super Haunted Abandoned Insane Asylum Two Hours From Rockford

Sheboygan, Wi isn't exactly a "creepy" sounding town. Monroe sounds more like a crazy persons town, but Sheboygan?. The Sheboygan County Hospital for the Insane was built back in 1876. A larger facility was built in 1882, and after years and years of changes it finally closed in 1940. The Sheboygan County Comprehensive Health Care Center was opened in 1940 and was in business until 2002. This is where the haunting became a thing, hang on tight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy