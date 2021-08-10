Firefox 91 Released As New ESR Base, HTTPS First Policy For Private Mode
Firefox 91.0 is out this morning as the latest monthly update to Mozilla's cross-platform web browser. Firefox 91 is the newest "Extended Support Release" (ESR) meaning that it's maintained longer than the normal release cycle and thus a popular target for enterprises and other organizations. Firefox 78 is the current ESR release to this point, thus many changes between then and now for those that stick only to such releases.www.phoronix.com
