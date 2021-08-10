DSU Volleyball Voted Third in Preseason Poll

East Carolina's football team has been tabbed in the eighth spot in the preseason American Athletic Conference media poll, as announced by the league on Wednesday at the conference's media days. Cincinnati, which won the league last season and finished No. 8 nationally, was named the preseason favorite. UCF was the only other team to receive a first-place vote with two in its favor. Cincinnati received 22 first-place tallies. The poll was made up of 24 media members that cover teams in The American.