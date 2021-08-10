Cancel
Education

DSU Volleyball Voted Third in Preseason Poll

amazingmadison.com
 5 days ago

Dakota State Volleyball was selected to finish third in the North Star Athletic Association coaches’ preseason poll. After a 14-10 season, the Trojans placed third in the poll with 45 points, just three points ahead of Mayville State. Returning in the fall for DSU is the NAIA All-America Third Team member and fifth-year senior outside hitter Maddie Polzin. Also returning is Madalyn Groft, defensive specialist Peyton Groft, and middle hitter Hannah Viet. The Trojans make their debut for the 2021 season at the Hastings tournament on August 27 and 28.

