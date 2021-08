The Pinellas Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Donald Frappier against Fairway Village Residents Association Inc. and Francine Arnsenault Frappier on Aug. 10. 'Civil Cover Sheet - E-Filed'. 'Summons Not Issued (name Within Summons Must Match Complaint Exactly)'. 'Summons-Issued (party: Fairway Village Residents Association Inc)'